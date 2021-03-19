City of Springfield extends tax filing deadline

The City of Springfield is extending its deadline for filing and paying individual 2020 Springfield income tax.
The filing deadline is now May 17, following a change by the IRS that moved its deadline to the same date for those filing and paying 2020 Federal Income Tax for individuals.
There will be no late penalty or interest charges assessed for those filings and payments that were previously due on April 15 as long as they are received or postmarked by May 17, according to a news release from the city.
Taxpayers can still request a Federal filing extension to Oct. 15, which will be honored by the City of Springfield. The extension applies to the time to file, not an extension on the time to pay, the news release added.