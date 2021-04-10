Clark and Greene county companies featured in virtual job fair

The event follows a similar format as a virtual job fair that targeted Clark and Champaign counties in November.

Participants will be able to create an online avatar and move around in a virtual space designed to simulate a career fair.

Companies will have virtual booths set up that will have links to more information or allow jobseekers to get in direct contact with a representative.

The job fair is free for employers and jobseekers. Those looking for jobs are asked to upload a resume and qualifications as well as explore companies and open positions beforehand.

Donahoe said virtual career fairs held recently are a result of the coronavirus pandemic. She said there are quite a number of companies with jobs open.

Donahoe added that companies are looking at virtual opportunities to better connect with and attract talent.

Companies and potential applicants can register for the event at www.soche.org/vcf.