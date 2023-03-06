Clark County 911 caller after train derailment: “It happened just as we were pulling up to the stop”

The caller said she did not see any flames coming from the pile of cars, but she did report an odd smell, commenting it could be from metal scraping together.

Another caller who was talking to dispatchers while riding in a car on State Route 41 said the cars were “completely smashed.”

“All of them are falling off,” she said. “There’s a bunch of them that completely fell off.”

“Stay as far back as you can,” the dispatcher said.

Representatives of the National Transportation Safety Board will be onsite investigating the cause of Saturday’s derailment, the federal agency confirmed.

Train travel resumed Monday, with the final derailed car being cleared from the railway Sunday afternoon.