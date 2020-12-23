Clark County begins coronavirus vaccines for EMS workers in old department store

The health district will use the 110,000-square-foot space for up to three months to provide emergency COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and other secondary facilities, according to the release.

Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said it is a good temporary use for the space.

“This will provide a place for the health department to safely vaccinate any Clark County EMS personnel that wish to be vaccinated. If the need arises, we are prepared and eager to scale the operation and make it available to everyone,” Patterson said.

The health department is following the phase 1A priority order, and each subsequent group will be notified when the vaccine becomes available to them.

Only EMS personnel who have called and scheduled an appointment with the health department will be vaccinated