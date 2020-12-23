Clark County begins coronavirus vaccines for EMS workers in old department store

Clark County emergency medical service personnel will begin to receive coronavirus vaccines today in a former department store converted for the pandemic response.
The Clark County Combined Health District announced that its staff will vaccinate EMS workers at the former JC Penney store at the Upper Valley Mall.
The first vaccination today will take place at 2 p.m. and be featured on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference.
Clark County commissioners directed $60,000 in CARES Act funding to the Clark County Land Reutilization Corp. for a temporary space at the Upper Valley Mall to allow the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for local first responders.
“This unused space provides an opportunity to administer vaccines that will protect our healthcare workers and first responders,” said Clark County Commission President Melanie Flax Wilt in a press release. “We are all anxious to enhance our community-wide immunity, so that we can move on with our lives.”
The health district will use the 110,000-square-foot space for up to three months to provide emergency COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and other secondary facilities, according to the release.
Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said it is a good temporary use for the space.
“This will provide a place for the health department to safely vaccinate any Clark County EMS personnel that wish to be vaccinated. If the need arises, we are prepared and eager to scale the operation and make it available to everyone,” Patterson said.
The health department is following the phase 1A priority order, and each subsequent group will be notified when the vaccine becomes available to them.
Only EMS personnel who have called and scheduled an appointment with the health department will be vaccinated