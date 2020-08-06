Clark County confirms 5 cases of Lyme disease

The Clark County Combined Health District has confirmed five positive cases of Lyme disease in county residents, according to a statement from the district.
Of the five cases, four of the patients contracted the disease from a tick bite in Clark County, the statement said.
Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected black-legged tick, also knows as a deer tick.
In Ohio, Lyme disease usually occurs between early spring and late fall, when ticks are most active. In most cases, ticks must be attached for 24 hours or more to allow for the transmission of the disease.
Lyme disease cases are increasing across the state and Clark County as the number of black-legged tick populations continues to rise and encounters with this tick happen more often, the statement said.
There have only been two confirmed cases of Lyme disease recorded in Clark County in the previous three years, according to the CCCHD.
“We know with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, residents are looking for outdoor activities where they can maintain social distancing,” CCCHD Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said. “We encourage residents to spend time enjoying biking and hiking trails and even in their backyards. While it is great to find activities where you can socially distance, we want to remind people that additional precautions need to be taken when spending time in these areas.”
Lyme disease often starts as a circular red rash around or near the tick bite. If untreated, the disease can spread to other parts of the body within a few days to weeks, the statement said. Symptoms include rash, fever, headache, fatigue and muscle and joint aches.
If you have a confirmed tick bite and experience any of the above symptoms, seek medical attention immediately, the statement said.
There is no vaccine to prevent Lyme disease. However, most cases of Lyme disease can be successfully treated with antibiotics. There is no evidence that Lyme disease is contagious, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
The best way to prevent tick-borne illnesses is to protect yourself and your family from tick bites by avoiding areas where ticks live (wooded and brushy areas, high grass), use EPA-registered tick repellents such as DEET and Picaridin, check your whole body (and you family’s) for ticks, remove ticks as soon as possible and watch for symptoms after a confirmed tick bite.