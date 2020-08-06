Clark County confirms 5 cases of Lyme disease

There have only been two confirmed cases of Lyme disease recorded in Clark County in the previous three years, according to the CCCHD.

“We know with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, residents are looking for outdoor activities where they can maintain social distancing,” CCCHD Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said. “We encourage residents to spend time enjoying biking and hiking trails and even in their backyards. While it is great to find activities where you can socially distance, we want to remind people that additional precautions need to be taken when spending time in these areas.”

Lyme disease often starts as a circular red rash around or near the tick bite. If untreated, the disease can spread to other parts of the body within a few days to weeks, the statement said. Symptoms include rash, fever, headache, fatigue and muscle and joint aches.

If you have a confirmed tick bite and experience any of the above symptoms, seek medical attention immediately, the statement said.

There is no vaccine to prevent Lyme disease. However, most cases of Lyme disease can be successfully treated with antibiotics. There is no evidence that Lyme disease is contagious, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

The best way to prevent tick-borne illnesses is to protect yourself and your family from tick bites by avoiding areas where ticks live (wooded and brushy areas, high grass), use EPA-registered tick repellents such as DEET and Picaridin, check your whole body (and you family’s) for ticks, remove ticks as soon as possible and watch for symptoms after a confirmed tick bite.