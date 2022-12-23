Clark County crews brave frigid weather at 2 fires in Springfield Twp.

“We had a lot of problems because of extreme cold temperatures,” Phipps said.

The Scioto Street fire was “fully involved” when Springfield fire crews arrived, Phipps said. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

A single wall of the house remained standing Friday morning.

Extreme cold and wind complicates fire crews’ efforts to extinguish a fire, Phipps said. Water freezes, complications happen with vehicles, and personnel are working in the cold.

“They’re out here trying to fight this stuff and they’re getting cold, they’re getting really cold,” Phipps said.

The cause of both fires is unknown and remains under investigation.