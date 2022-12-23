BreakingNews
How it unfolded: Missing Columbus twin infants found safe after AMBER Alert suspect arrested
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Clark County crews brave frigid weather at 2 fires in Springfield Twp.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
45 minutes ago

Springfield city and township firefighters battled the elements and two fires they extinguished Friday morning as the winter storm pounded the area with snow, high winds and extreme cold.

Springfield Twp. Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Lyle Avenue early Friday in the Limecrest area. The house was destroyed by the flames and covered in ice later Friday morning after crews left the scene.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Another fire erupted on Scioto Street as Springfield Twp. crews were still battling the Lyle Avenue blaze, according to Jason Phipps, battalion chief at the Springfield Fire Division.

Springfield Twp.’s initial responding truck froze and was unable to get water, so the Springfield Fire Division was called in to help. Another truck had its pump freeze over, Phipps said.

ExploreAt Springfield elementary holiday event, students given shoes and more

“We had a lot of problems because of extreme cold temperatures,” Phipps said.

The Scioto Street fire was “fully involved” when Springfield fire crews arrived, Phipps said. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

A single wall of the house remained standing Friday morning.

Extreme cold and wind complicates fire crews’ efforts to extinguish a fire, Phipps said. Water freezes, complications happen with vehicles, and personnel are working in the cold.

ExplorePower outages: More than 4,000 customers in region without electricity

“They’re out here trying to fight this stuff and they’re getting cold, they’re getting really cold,” Phipps said.

The cause of both fires is unknown and remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
After Butler County auditor’s felony conviction, what comes next?
2
Butler County auditor found guilty on one felony count
3
Fatal Clark County crash under investigation
4
Jurors to decide fate of Butler County auditor as deliberations...
5
Joe Burrplow: West Chester announces snow plow name contest winners

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top