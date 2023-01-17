Clark County deputies get ‘critical’ safety equipment after fundraisers

Yates, 41, was shot and killed on July 24 last year as he was responding to an incident at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park.

Cole White, 27, of South Charleston, and Jodie Arbuckle, 47, of Springfield, were also killed that day. Relatives said Arbuckle went to check on White, her son, because of concerns about his mental health. White shot Arbuckle, relatives said, then shot Yates as he responded to the scene.

SWAT forces pulled the deputy out after being trapped inside for three hours, and shortly after, the mobile home where it happened was destroyed by fire.

Hopper, 40, was shot and killed on Jan. 1, 2011, as she was responding to a shots fired call at a camper at the Enon Beach Campground. She was ambushed by Michael Ferryman as she responded to the incident.

Dozens of officers and deputies from surrounding jurisdictions responded to the officer down call and engaged in a shootout with Ferryman, who fired upon anyone attempting to help Hopper. Ferryman was killed in the shootout.

Deputy Yates’ wife, Tracy, provided input to the sheriff’s office for the new safety equipment, according to a sheriff’s office release.