Clark County deputies share new details about woman shot to death

The shooting happened at 11:18 a.m. March 25 in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, further investigation found Brock had received scam calls and was threatened, and Hall received notification from the same person or an accomplice to pick up a package for delivery at Brock’s home as part of her Uber delivery job.

Hall arrived at Brock’s home and “made no threats or assaults toward Mr. Brock, and made no demands, other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve through the Uber App,” according to the release.

Brock then allegedly produced a gun and demanded she give him the identities with the scammers he has spoken with. He is also accused of taking her cell phone and preventing her from leaving.

“Mr. Brock, during this encounter, made no attempts to summon help or call 911 for assistance,” the release stated.

According to the release, Hall attempted to get in her car to leave and Brock shot her. He was injured on his head and ear in the “subsequent scuffle” and he shot her again, then after “further exchange,” shot her a third time.

Hall died in surgery at Kettering Health in Kettering.

“Only after Ms. Hall had been shot multiple times did Mr. Brock place a call to 911 for assistance,” the release stated.

“Due to there being no active threat presented by Ms. Hall at any time during the encounter, and Mr. Brock’s failure to contact authorities for assistance while brandishing a firearm, during which he fired at and struck Ms. Hall multiple times, he was arrested and charged with murder.”

Other charges may be filed pending further review of evidence, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the scam call to Brock and the package delivery order through the Uber App.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that law enforcement agencies or courts will not contact anyone in the way Brock was contacted to solicit cash for bail or other “official law enforcement functions,” and encourages citizens to “use extreme caution” when they are unexpectedly contacted by anyone claiming to be a relative in jail or having knowledge of a relative in jail.

Brock posted a $200,000 bond after being charged with murder Wednesday.

This story will be updated.