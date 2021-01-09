Clark County Dog Shelter open for appointments only; where to get dog licenses

Individuals must call ahead to schedule appointments to redeem or to adopt dogs. Appointments are available between 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at this time, she said.

Click told the News-Sun that the dogs at the shelter are “perfectly fine” and are not experiencing any health issues. Even though the shelter is temporarily closed for walk-ins, the dogs are still being cared for, she said.

The shelter was previously operating on an appointment only basis in November and December.

For more information, search for the Clark County Dog Shelter on Facebook. To make an appointment, call 937-521-2140.