Clark County Dog Shelter open for appointments only; where to get dog licenses

The Clark County Dog Shelter is open on an appointment only basis and officials are encouraging residents to buy dog licenses at other locations.
Clark County Dog Warden Sandra Click said residents are encouraged to buy 2021 Clark County Dog Licenses online or at their satellite locations, so officials can focus on dog redemptions and adoptions during their scheduled hours, Click said.
Other locations to buy a license include the Clark County Auditor’s Office, Clark County SPCA, King Kennels, Wet Your Whiskers or Park National Bank-Northridge Branch in Springfield.
To purchase a license online, visit www.clarkcounty.dogtaglicense.com.
The Clark County Dog Shelter is open on an appointment only basis “due to circumstances beyond our control,” Click said.
Individuals must call ahead to schedule appointments to redeem or to adopt dogs. Appointments are available between 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at this time, she said.
Click told the News-Sun that the dogs at the shelter are “perfectly fine” and are not experiencing any health issues. Even though the shelter is temporarily closed for walk-ins, the dogs are still being cared for, she said.
The shelter was previously operating on an appointment only basis in November and December.
For more information, search for the Clark County Dog Shelter on Facebook. To make an appointment, call 937-521-2140.