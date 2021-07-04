Clark County house fire caused by fireworks, officials say

A fire caused extensive damage to a home in the 600 block of Brumbaugh Drive in Park Layne on Saturday night.
The homeowner was in his garage setting up fireworks when they ignited, causing several explosions and the house to catch fire, according to the Bethel Township Fire Department officials.
The homeowner had minor burns, but was not transported from the scene.
Several vehicles were destroyed in the fire, officials said.
Mutual aid was called in from New Carlisle Fire, Bethel Miami County and Huber Heights fire departments.
The Clark County Sheriff’s department also was on scene.