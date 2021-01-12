Clark County man hit by fire truck on State Route 235

A New Carlisle man was identified as the victim of a pedestrian strike Monday night on State Route 235, a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
Paul Johnson, 38, was hit by a Bethel Twp. brush truck, the release said.
“The Bethel Township brush truck was enroute back to the firehouse and was not in emergency response at the time of the crash,” the release said.
According to the release, an eyewitness told OSHP troopers that it appeared Johnson may have ran in front of the fire truck on purpose.
“An eye-witness told troopers it appeared Mr. Johnson was running out in front of cars on purpose,” the release said.
Johnson was transported to Miami Valley Hospital after he was hit by the brush truck.
He was listed in serious, but stable condition at the hospital as of 12 a.m. today, the release said.