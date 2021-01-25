X

Clark County prosecutor: Stop spreading fake TikTok shooting tale

By Riley Newton

Clark County’s Prosecutor is dismissing rumors about a fake viral TikTok, which allegedly shows someone being shot “by an unknown assailant.”

According to Daniel Driscoll, the county’s prosecutor, some residents have “taken to social media channels to share false information,” a post on his Facebook page said.

“The false claim spreads rumors about a TikTok video in which someone answering their door is shot by an unknown assailant,” Driscoll’s post said. “The claim that this is related to a local incident is not true and there is no evidence to suggest this is happening in Springfield.”

Driscoll asked that residents should stop spreading the video and “do not spread,” the false information any further.

