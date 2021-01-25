Clark County prosecutor: Stop spreading fake TikTok shooting tale

According to Daniel Driscoll, the county’s prosecutor, some residents have “taken to social media channels to share false information,” a post on his Facebook page said.

“The false claim spreads rumors about a TikTok video in which someone answering their door is shot by an unknown assailant,” Driscoll’s post said. “The claim that this is related to a local incident is not true and there is no evidence to suggest this is happening in Springfield.”