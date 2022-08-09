Clark County state rep brings joint agriculture committee back to Ohio State Fair

Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield), who is the chairman of the Ohio House Agriculture and Conservation Committee, said that he was glad that the General Assembly could return to the fair grounds this year to hear from industry leaders.

“This is a fantastic event where state leaders can celebrate Ohio’s most important industry,” Koehler said. “It’s critical that Ohio be proactive in maintaining its position as a leader in agriculture and this meeting is a chance to hear from a range of leaders on just how we’re accomplishing that.”