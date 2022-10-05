Clark County Superfund site: Federal deal reached in cleanup of Tremont City Barrel Fill

A federal agreement has been reached to clean up thousands of gallons of toxins from the Tremont City Barrel Fill after years of work by local officials and activists.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio approved the cleanup plan this week after it granted the motion to approve a consent decree signed in April by all parties to begin the process of cleaning up the landfill.
“It’s a great benchmark for us in the long history of work to get done to clean this up,” said Clark County Health Commissioner Charlie Patterson.
In the court order, all responsible companies said they acknowledged they have waste in the landfill and are responsible for the chemicals. They entered into the federal agreement — a Superfund Alternative Approach Agreement — and signed the decree that they will clean it up.
If the companies happen to not comply to the court order, they will be held in contempt of court.
The consent decree will place some of the financial burden of the estimated $26 million cleanup on the companies deemed responsible for dumping thousands of gallons of chemicals in the area nearly 50 years ago.
Previously, that process had been in a state of limbo since 2019 as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice began negotiations with the potential responsible parties.
Residents have fought for years to get the site cleaned up. The concern is that toxic waste could impact local drinking water or continue to seep into the ground if not addressed. Those concerns led to the formation of the group People for Safe Water.
The cleanup plan involves digging up containers that contain thousands of gallons of toxins. The liquid waste would be removed from those containers, while the solid waste would remain and be reburied in a double-lined pit. That location would then be capped, and nearby groundwater would be monitored to detect any leaks.
The barrel fill is in an 8.5-acre portion of a closed landfill at 3108 Snyder Domer Road in German Twp., about 1.5 miles west of Tremont City and 3.5 miles northwest of Springfield.
Approximately 51,500 drums and about 300,000 gallons of industrial liquid chemicals were disposed of in waste cells between 1976 and 1979 at the site, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
