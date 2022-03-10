Hamburger icon
Clark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday

Clark State will lift its indoor mask requirement starting Monday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Brooke Spurlock
36 minutes ago

Clark State College will lift its indoor masking policy starting on Monday.

The college will make masks optional while at all campus locations, including the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) and the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, the college announced Thursday.

“This change in Clark State’s masking policy reflects CDC guidance and the metrics regarding cases throughout our region and state,” said President Jo Alice Blondin.

Masks are now an individual decision for all Clark State faculty, staff, students and visitors, the college said.

The college has required masks since Sept. 1, 2021 when cases of the coronavirus were on the rise.

Blondin said Clark State has remained consistent at keeping the health and safety of faculty, staff and students at the forefront of every decision made during the pandemic.

“We have been working collaboratively in all areas of the college to ensure that all information is shared and discussed so we can make informed decisions that will allow us to stay safe, support students and continue our great work of teaching and learning,” she said.

A total of 74 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the Clark County Combined Health District last week.

Confirmed cases reported each week are down 90% from cases reported in the first week of February, Clark County health commissioner Charles Patterson said. Last week was also the lowest number of cases reported in a week since July of 2021.

Patterson updated the community on the state of the pandemic during the health district’s weekly livestream on March 4.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Clark County has witnessed 34,849 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s start.

The Centers for Disease Control Friday morning also changed Clark County’s risk community level from high-risk to medium-risk, Patterson said. The health commissioner said as of Friday, the county was 9/10 of a percent away from being classified as low-risk.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends that counties with a medium community level take the following precautions: talking to healthcare providers about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness; staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptoms appear.

