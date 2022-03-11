Clark State named finalist for national award

Clark State College has been named a finalist for the American Association of Community College (AACC) Advancing Diversity Award of Excellence.
Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said the college is “beyond honored” to have been selected as a finalist for this award category.
“Clark State made a very intentional decision to make Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion a priority in 2019 and the work we have done over the past two and a half years has been incredible,” she said.
Clark State was accepted as a participant in the Achieving the Dream (ATD) 2020 Cohort, with participation enabling the college to support evidence-based institutional improvement.
“Our partnership with Achieving the Dream has advanced our work in a significant way and we are proud of the progress we have made,” Hunter said. “We are committed to increasing our efforts to continue Advancing Diversity positively at Clark State.”
Hunter said the work through ATD allows the college to dig deeper into its data and determine the best course of action for supporting students as they pursue their education and career goals.
Each college’s application is reviewed against the criteria for the AACC Excellence award and assigned a score for each category. Those colleges with the highest scores move on to become finalists, which are selected by a special committee of the AACC board of directors. The AACC staff narrows applications down, and a committee selects the winners, who will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on May 1 during the AACC Annual conference in New York City.
