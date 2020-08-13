Clark State to offer new associate degree in addiction, recovery services

Clark State Community College will be offering a new Associate of Applied Science degree in Addiction and Recovery Services, according to a release from the school.
The college received official approval this month from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to offer this degree.
“This degree will allow us to continue preparing students for employment in agencies to serve those individuals who are in need of support services. This program will be instrumental in allowing us to prepare a workforce that will be well equipped to serve individuals in need in our community,” said Dr. Tiffany Hunter, vice president of Academic Affairs
Clark State plans to begin offering classes for the new degree program in the spring of 2021, Hunter said. The degree will be 64-65 semester credit hours, students will complete 2,000 hours in field experiences at recognized treatment agencies, and it will be housed in the School of Health, Human and Public Services.
“Our region has seen a rise in addiction and recovery needs for a number of years now, and this trend is only expected to continue given the current pandemic,” said Dr. Rhoda Sommers, dean of Health, Human and Public Services. “I’m so pleased to be offering a degree with embedded certificates that helps address regional needs and gets our students into the workforce quickly.”
The degree, which also features two built-in certificates, will blend classroom instruction with experiential learning experiences to prepare students for licensure eligibility as a licensed chemical dependency counselor (LCDC II), the release said. It will include a general education core and coursework in addictions and recovery, chemical dependency, effective education/group treatment, mental health and lifespan human growth and development.