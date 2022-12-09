dayton-daily-news logo
Clark State’s Beavercreek bookstore to close, consolidate with Springfield

By , Staff Writer
55 minutes ago

The Clark State College Greene Center in Beavercreek bookstore location will permanently close next week amid a movement toward online ordering.

The bookstore will close its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, and consolidate into the Springfield Leffel Lane campus.

Over the last few years, the approach for students to get textbooks has changed and the virtual bookstore continues to be a student preference, a Clark State official said.

“The pandemic was a catalyst for much of that change, but the evolution of our bookstore operations was made possible by our partnership with eCampus,” said Doug Schantz, vice president for business affairs.

“Through eCampus, our students at Clark State have the ability to order textbooks online and have them delivered directly to their home. This is a feature and convenience that has been fully embraced by our students the last couple of years – it has been adopted so much that the foot traffic and corresponding sales once experienced at the Greene Center bookstore has diminished exponentially.”

The college will move display racks, merchandise, point-of-sale equipment and more into the Springfield bookstore into the coming months, and the Beavercreek bookstore staff will also relocate to the Springfield campus.

The main campus bookstore is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Textbooks and general merchandise will still be available on the virtual bookstore, and the option to return rentals and sell books back will also continue on the site.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

