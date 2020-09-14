Clearcreek Twp. financing $8.6M for police station, government building expansion

“We’re all pleased to be able to do this building project with the assistance of the Port Authority, as we’ve reached critical mass for operational and storage space in existing facilities owned by the Township,” Administrator Matt Clark said in an email response to questions.

The township plans to first construct the 17,000-18,000 square foot police station, as well as a road maintenance storage building, and then completely remodel the existing administration building.

Clark indicated the expansion would provide room to operate “as well as space to grow in the coming decades.” The $8.6 million is the total cost to finance the $7.4 million in construction.

" It’s a credit to the Board’s strategic decision-making and instincts in pulling the trigger on this plan right now. It’s very, very shrewd on their part to utilize the bond rating of the Port at this time, and to keep this debt off the Township’s official books (remember – we’re lessees in this arrangement), allowing us to address future, unanticipated needs, should they arise, in addition to our core responsibilities," Clark added.

In June, the trustees decided to seek an additional continuing fire levy and move forward with the building expansion.

The vote on the additional continuing 3.75 mills in property tax will be on ballots in Springboro and the unincorporated township in Nov. 3 presidential election.

The trustees moved forward with the levy and expansion plan after a special meeting.

The expansion is based on a consultant study of facilities needs.

The Clearcreek bonding strengthens the authority fund, Russell said.