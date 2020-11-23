X

Commission OKs $500K to improve road to Air Force Museum

Front view of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt. Cecilio Ricardo)
By Thomas Gnau
Springfield Street in Riverside along museum and Wright-Patt Area B has seen better days.

The Ohio Military Facilities Commission has approved $500,000 to improve Springfield Street in Riverside, the road leading to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area B.

Wright-Patterson proposes to use the money to support improvement of Springfield Street, with the city of Riverside, a commission agenda says.

“The project will provide improvements by making access to the installation and (the museum) safer and more efficient,” the agenda said. “Reducing the number of travel lanes will have a traffic calming effect and promote slower/safer speeds in line with the posted speed limit on Springfield Street.”

Fog surrounds the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force after warm rain soaked the cold ground. The new fourth building, at left, is scheduled to open in June of 2016 and includes Experimental and Research, Presidential and Global Reach Aircraft. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
The world’s largest military aviation museum, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has more than 350 airplanes and missiles and thousands of artifacts on more than 19 acres of exhibit space.

Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world visit the museum.

Part of the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department, the Ohio Military Facilities Commission is made of up of nine commissioners appointed by the House, Senate and governor’s office to administer state funding for capital improvements on military and defense installations in Ohio.

The commission met Nov. 16.

