Community hosts vigil for Middletown child allegedly killed by his mother

“The defendant admitted to taking her child to Rush Run in Preble County where she placed him outside of her vehicle. Defendant said she was going to leave the child in the park,” Detective Jon Hoover wrote in the court documents.

The boy attempted to get back in the vehicle, and Gosney told police she sped off, dragging James for a distance.

Gosney is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Hamilton is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Both are in the Middletown City Jail.

Police are continuing to search for the boy’s body.

Lewis Hutchinson shared his desire for justice for his son.

“I don’t know how to process this, I want justice for him, that’s what I want,” he said.