Construction begins on site for new downtown high rise apartments

“The location overall, the adjacency to the park and the river access, and then being in downtown Dayton and nearby to our other downtown development projects located in the Water Street District just made it a perfect fit,” she said.

Crawford Hoying has worked on a long-term project in downtown Dayton called the Water Street Project, which is a stretch of the Great Miami River downtown near Riverscape MetroPark and the Dayton Dragons stadium, for the past five years.

Both Crawford Hoying and Woodward Development have been building much of the new apartments downtown in recent years. They built 269 new apartments at the Water Street Flats, 133 apartments at the Delco Lofts and 132 new units at the Centerfield Flats, which opened late last year.

Wright State University sold the empty Kettering Center for $1 million to KC Dayton Partners LLC in late 2018.

The three-story building had been vacant for more than a decade at the time of purchase. It is directly across the street from Riverscape MetroPark.

Developers said they planned to have a building with views of the waterfront, a large interior courtyard. Renderings show a brick building with balconies.

Officials with Crawford Hoying said they are confident the apartments will be filled after they are finished.

“The timeline for this building is perfectly aligned to bring a new tenant to the Dayton market, able to take advantage of a neighborhood already thriving,” said Russell Hunter, exeutive vice president of design and development at Crawford Hoying.

Rendering of the Monument, a new apartment building planned for downtown Dayton, near RiverScape MetroPark. CONTRIBUTED

Rexner said they do not have set rates for the apartments yet, but they will be comparable to their other buildings in the area.

Crawford Hoying has made a huge financial commitment to the Water Street District, investing more than $100 million into the area. They are also building a new hotel across from the Dayton Dragons stadium, and have plans to renovate and transform the massive Mendelsons liquidation outlet building.

Cornelius Frolik contributed to this report.