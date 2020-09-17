Cooler, with clouds, wind this afternoon

Today will start out cool and sunny, with temperatures starting in the mid-50s and some light wind, according to the National Weather Service.
However, we will see some stronger wind and increasing clouds as the day goes on, though the clouds are expected to start to break up again in the late evening.
Temperatures today will rise to around 76 degrees, before falling to around 50 degrees overnight.
Tomorrow, skies will be clear and temperatures will be cooler, with the NWS forecasting a high in the upper 60s and a low of around 44 degrees.
Saturday will follow the same pattern with sunny skies and a high of around 68 degrees. Saturday night will also stay clear, with temperatures falling to around 43 degrees.