Coronavirus: 33 cases linked to farm outbreak in Urbana

According to the CHD, the outbreak appears to be limited to workers who also reside on the premises. Customers who have visited the facility to purchase produce remain at low risk.

“We are working through proper channels with local health officials to protect the safety of all of our employees as well as the public. Impacted workers are being kept separate from others and will be remaining in their on-site residences to avoid any contact with the local community,” Scott Michael, CEO of Michael Farms said in a statement.

The Springfield News-Sun reached out to Michael Farms with additional questions about the outbreak did not receive a response.

Champaign County is one of just 23 counties in the state, and the only one in the Miami Valley, to be listed as a level 1 on Ohio’s COVID-19 risk level guidelines.

“In the four months since our first reported case of COVID-19 in Champaign County, we were at 56 cases. In the last three weeks alone, we have had 82 cases - a 146% increase,” said CHD Health Commissioner Gabe Jones. “Now more than ever we urge all Champaign County residents to please take all precautions you can to protect yourselves and others.”