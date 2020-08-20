Coronavirus: 50 cases now linked to farm outbreak in Urbana

But Scott Michael, CEO of Michael Farms, said in a previous statement that the farm is “working through proper channels with local health officials to protect the safety of all of our employees as well as the public.”

“Impacted workers are being kept separate from others and will be remaining in their on-site residences to avoid any contact with the local community,” Michael said.

Michael Farms supplies grocery retailers and foodservice distributors in Ohio and surrounding states with fresh produce, according to their website. The farm grows snap beans, sweet corn, cabbage and potatoes on nearly 3,000 acres.

The outbreak, along with community spread, is what has caused Champaign County’s case count to increase over the last month, Ballentine said.

“We have been seeing a lot of new cases due to community spread,” Ballentine said.

The increase in cases has caused Champaign County to remain on the Ohio Department of Health’s top 10 counties ranked by the highest rate of coronavirus based on population for the second week in a row.

Gov. Mike DeWine said during this press conference on Tuesday that rural counties across the state are continuing to see an increase in the spread of COVID-19.

Of the top 10 counties ranked for the highest rate of coronavirus based on population, all of them would be considered rural, DeWine said. Mercer County led the state this week with 245.3 cases per 100,000.

Last week the Champaign County was ranked number two with 185.2 cases per 100,000 people from July 28 to Aug. 10. This week the county was ranked 10th with 159 cases per 100,000 from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17.

According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website, as of Wednesday afternoon, Champaign County had 219 coronavirus cases and two deaths. Clark County had 1,291 cases, 14 deaths and two probable deaths.

On Wednesday, Ohio has reported 110, 881 total cases and 3,907 deaths of the coronavirus, according to the ODH. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 950 new cases and 36 new deaths were reported.

