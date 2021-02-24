Coronavirus: All nine Clark County vaccine providers scheduling appointments for next week

All nine of Clark County’s COVID-19 vaccine providers will schedule appointments for next week.
Individuals who are 65 and older or individuals with a qualifying health condition can schedule an appointment, according to a statement from the Clark County Combined Health District.
Registrations with the county health district will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Qualifying health conditions include: cerebral palsy, spina bifida, inherited metabolic disorder including phenylketonuria, severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly and microcephaly, severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome and muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, alpha and beta thalassemia, solid organ transplants, severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe lung disease including asthma requiring hospitalizations within the past year.
Those who were eligible for vaccination in phase 1a, including non-hospital affiliated healthcare workers and congregate care residents and staff, nursing home or assisted living facilities not enrolled in the federal long-term care pharmacy program are also able to schedule appointments.
“It is unknown how long vaccine eligibility will be held at 65 and when the eligibility restrictions are loosened, the ability to procure an appointment will drastically decrease,” the statement said.
Scheduling is available at the following locations:
- The CCCHD, in partnership with Mercy Health, will start scheduling appointments on Thusday starting at 8 a.m. Appointments can be made by calling 937-717-2439 or visit ccchd.com.
- The New Carlisle Community Health Center, located at 106 N. Main St., will schedule appointments by phone at 937-543-0310.
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center, located at 651 S. Limestone St., will be offering the vaccine by appointment only during varied hours. Rocking Horse patients will take priority. Valid identification and insurance information will be collected. No one will be turned away due to insurance status. To schedule your vaccine appointment, call 937-525-4521.
- CVS Pharmacy, located at 2565 E Main St, is currently scheduling appointments online at www.cvs.com/vaccine or via the CVS app.
- Three Springfield-area Kroger pharmacy locations — 2728 East Main Street, 965 North Bechtle Avenue, and 2989 Derr Road — are offering the vaccine. Customers are encouraged to visit kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or call the company’s COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 866-211-5320 for the latest information.
- Discount Drug Mart, located at 7617 Dayton Springfield Rd. in Fairborn, is scheduling appointments on their website at clinic.discount-drugmart.com/covid/ or by phone at 937-863-0045.