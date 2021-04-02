Coronavirus: Clark County again ranked highest COVID-19 rate in the state

The CDC defines high incidence rates as 100 cases or more per 100,000 people.

The second-highest county in the state, Hancock, had 277.1 cases per 100,000 between the same time frame, according to ODH. No other counties in the Miami Valley were in the top 10.

Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday that for the past two Thursdays, the statewide average has risen from 150 cases per 100,000 to 167.1 cases per 100,000.

“New cases have been relatively flat through the month of March, but we are seeing the numbers go back up,” DeWine said. “With the increase in cases per capita at the statewide level, we also saw cases increase in 56 counties.”