Coronavirus: Clark County has the highest COVID-19 rate in the state

Clark County has more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people than any other county in the state, according to new data from the Ohio Department of Health.
Clark County reported 232.7 cases per 100,000 people between March 7 and 20, according to ODH. The county has seen 312 total confirmed cases over the last two weeks.
The CDC defines high incidence rates as 100 cases or more per 100,000 people.
The second-highest county in the state, Crawford, had 219 cases per 100,000 between the same time frame, according to ODH.
Champaign County was also ranked among the top five highest counties for incidence rates. The county saw 203.2 cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks. Last week, the county was ranked second in the state for its incidence rate.
No other counties in the Miami Valley were in the top 10.
Gov. Mike DeWine said during his press conference on Monday that statewide COVID-19 cases are “starting to plateau.”
“Cases were dropping for a while and have leveled out - but we’ll have to keep watching this,” DeWine said.