Coronavirus: Clark County to follow new CDC quarantine guidelines

CCCHD said that although the two-week quarantine is still the preferred quarantine method, it understands that the longer quarantine may “impose personal burdens that may affect physical and mental health as well as cause economic hardship that may reduce compliance,” so one of the reduced options may better fit someone’s situation.

It added that some organizations may still require a full 14-day quarantine and the CCCHD supported that decision.

Overall, the CCCHD said that changes to shorten some quarantines places a larger emphasis on other disease prevention methods such as social distancing and wearing masks, and the district encouraged all residents to follow guidelines.

The CCCHD said anyone with questions about shorter quarantines should contact the health district at 937-390-5600.