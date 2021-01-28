Coronavirus: Dayton to reopen some facilities with limited access Monday

Dayton City Hall and the One Stop Center will reopen to the public on Monday, Feb. 1, and operated on a limited access basis.
The facilities were closed to the public on Nov. 23 after Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew due to surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, the governor said the curfew would be adjusted to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as a result of decreasing hospitalizations.
Walk-in services will be available at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visitors can use the Ludlow Street entrance to access City Hall and the door on Second Street to get to the One Stop Center. If ADA accommodations are needed, visitors can enter City Hall at the third floor entrance accessible from the parking garage at 123 W. Third St.
Masks are required and will provided to visitors when necessary. Security guards will take visitors’ temperatures.
The city is asking people to still pay bills online or remotely. Water/waste collection bills can be paid at paydaytonwater.com or at CVS and Family Dollar stores.
For customer service and other information, visit daytonohio.gov/update2021 or call 937-333-4800.