What to know about COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups in Dayton region

Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 and older

Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with a developmental or intellectual disability and a comorbid medical condition identified by the Ohio Department of Health. Local boards of developmental disabilities will coordinate vaccines for these individuals.

Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 school staff and personnel

Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older

Feb. 15: Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions

COVID-19 vaccine provider locations search

If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, no central system exists at this point for registering.

The state has a map where you can search to find which of the more than 700 vaccine providers in Ohio are located near you: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Note: Look at the provider’s website in advance before seeking a vaccine. Availability changes day-to-day and almost all require appointments in advance.

Local vaccine clinics

For a while you should expect that appointments at local vaccine sites will book up fast because of limited supply.

Depending on the location, some are letting eligible people register for future appointments or for alerts, while others aren’t taking new appointments until their next shipment arrives and don’t have a wait list. More supply will arrive each week and more appointments will open as more vaccines are distributed.

The following is not a comprehensive list, but here are some of the major vaccine providers in the area that you can check with:

Kettering Health: Check ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus for announcements and to schedule an appointment when one becomes available.

Premier Health: Check premierhealth.com/vaccine for announcements and when appointments are available, schedule one by calling 937-276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eligible patients can also schedule using their MyChart account.

Kroger Pharmacy: Schedule an appointment at some pharmacies at kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5620.

Discount Drug Mart: Register for an appointment at discount-drugmart.com or call your local pharmacy. All 75 Discount Drug Mart locations were approved for vaccine distribution.

Local health departments also will have a limited supply of vaccines. The agencies are updating information on their Facebook pages and websites. You can get the latest information for each county at the following places: