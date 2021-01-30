Coronavirus: Downtown Springfield restaurant to reopen with carryout only

He said business was off by about 50 percent when the restaurant temporarily closed.

The restaurant is reopening on Tuesday with a limited menu and family size meals.

Boxed lunches priced at $10 will be available 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Box lunches include a sandwich with local ham, white cheddar and house honey mustard on a brioche bun, Mumford’s chips and a double chocolate brownie or a sandwich with local roast beef, swiss, banana pepper relish and horseradish sauce on a brioche bun, Mumford’s chips and a double chocolate brownie. Salads priced at $10 are also available.

For dinner, the restaurant will have three course meals for two people costing $45 or for four people costing $75. Meal options include lasagna or beef burgundy, side items and dessert. Dinners must be ordered between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for same day pickup. Dinner pickup is 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Vegan gumbo will also be available.

The restaurant will have bottles of red and white wine for sale.

Explore COhatch to open activity space in Springfield

“We want them to know we are still here and we are ready to open when things get better,” he said.

The staff at Stella Bleu Bistro said that they miss their customers and appreciate the community’s support.

“I’m a workaholic,” Mitchell said. “I just miss cooking and that feeling of serving someone a really good meal.”

For more information, search for Stella Bleu on Facebook or call 937-717-0478.