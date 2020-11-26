Coronavirus: Mental Health Recovery Board offers tips for preparing mentally for the winter with the pandemic

The shorter daylight hours pose new challenges to staying resilient and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Greta Mayer, CEO of the MHRB said,

“Going outside and being able to socialize or exercise safely are undoubtedly some of the ways people have been staying positive through a stressful time,” Mayer said. “It most likely will not be any safer to socialize indoors or travel during the holidays than it is now, so figuring out the logistics for meeting our mental health needs during this time is a crucial exercise.”