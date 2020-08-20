Coronavirus: Mercy Health – Springfield, Urbana restricts visitors as Clark County moves up to level 3

Mercy Health will enact new visitors restrictions at Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital at midnight on Friday as a result of Clark County being upgraded to a level 3 the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, according to a statement from the hospital.
No visitors will be allowed at SRMC and Urbana Hospital under the new restriction, according to the statement.
“Exceptions include mother/baby and pediatric patients, who can have one designated partner or primary caretaker/guardian accompany and stay with them,” the statement said. “Mercy Health will consider expectations based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.”
Clark County has been upgraded to a level 3, otherwise referred to as the red level, on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday afternoon.
This is the second time the county has reached level 3 since Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the advisory system on July 2. The first time the county hit the red level was on July 23. Every other week the county has remained firmly in level 2.
“Mercy Health realizes how difficult it is to not be able to accompany and see your loved ones in the hospital. It will be monitoring county COVID information closely and adjusting its visitor policies accordingly,” the statement said.
The county is now one of just two level 3 counties in the Miami Valley, the other being Preble, as Montgomery moved down to a level 2 for the first time on Thursday.
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s website, as of Thursday afternoon, Clark County had 1,307 cases, 15 deaths and two probable deaths of the coronavirus.