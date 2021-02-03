X

Coronavirus: Miami County will not open vaccine registration this week due to low supply

An employee of the vaccination centre of the Salzlandkreis injects a woman with a vaccination dose against the Corona virus in Stassfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Parallel to the tightened Corona rules, vaccination has been intensified in the fight against the pandemic in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)

Credit: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

By Kristen Spicker

Miami County Public Health will not open registration for coronavirus vaccines this week due to a “very limited” supply.

Public Health will not be able to hold any new vaccine appointments for next week either.

“Depending on the supply we receive, we will work to open our registration next week,” read a state from Public Health. “MCPH will still be holding clinics, however the allotment we are receiving for next week is already allocated and we will not be able to make any new appointments. We are working diligently to administer the vaccines received equitably and to inform the community when vaccines are available.”

Public Health is receiving about 200 vaccines each week. The vaccines allotted for next week are being used in a clinic scheduled for people with developmental disabilities and for people who need to receive their second dose.

For information about vaccine registration or other providers in Miami County, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.

