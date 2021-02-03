Coronavirus: Miami County will not open vaccine registration this week due to low supply

Public Health will not be able to hold any new vaccine appointments for next week either.

“Depending on the supply we receive, we will work to open our registration next week,” read a state from Public Health. “MCPH will still be holding clinics, however the allotment we are receiving for next week is already allocated and we will not be able to make any new appointments. We are working diligently to administer the vaccines received equitably and to inform the community when vaccines are available.”