Coronavirus: Miami expands testing strategy as cases increase at university

Miami University has increased its testing strategy as students return to campus and is able to test more than 3,000 students a week, said Gregory Crawford, universality president.
As of Wednesday, the Miami is reporting 704 cases, with 177 cases reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The university’s testing strategy includes wide net and surveillance testing in addition to testing people with symptoms. Wide net testing includes people who may have been exposed to someone with the virus, but was not identified as having close contact and are not showing symptoms of the virus.
Expanding the testing strategy is key as first- and second-year students prepare to move back to campus on Sept. 14. The university is having remote classes until Sept. 21, when hybrid classes begin.
Crawford also said that Miami is stressing that students avoid large gatherings, especially ahead of the Labor Day weekend.