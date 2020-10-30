Coronavirus: New Carlisle Fall Farmers Market canceled

The county was one of three in the state to be placed on a watch list for counties that could move up to level 4, otherwise referred to as the purple level on Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The system ranges from level 1 or yellow as lowest to level 4 or purple as highest and most severe.

On Thursday, the county was removed from the level 4 watch list. The county remains at level 3, or red.

Trout said, “We have been recommending that everyone stays home and only leaves their home when necessary.”

Even though the county did not move to purple, Trout said the county is still at “a critical point in the fight against COVID.”

“Now is the time to double down our efforts of masking, social distancing, washing hands and limiting contact with anyone who does not live with you at home,” Trout said.