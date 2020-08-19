Breaking News

OHSAA director shares more details about fall sports plans

X

Coronavirus: Ohio recommends against travel to four states

ajc.com

Local News | 41 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The Ohio Department of Health is recommending against travel to four states in an updated travel advisory released Wednesday afternoon.

The four states are Idaho, Nevada, Mississippi and Florida.

ExploreOHSAA director shares more details about fall sports plans

Anyone traveling to Ohio from those states should self-quarantine for 14 days.

The advisory is based off a seven-day rolling average of coronavirus positivity rates. Mississippi has the highest at 23.4%, with Nevada following at 17.5% and Florida and Idaho at 16.2% and 15.4% respectively.

ODH is recommending against travel, whether for work or pleasure, to any state with a positivity rate of 15% or higher. As of Aug. 17, Ohio’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 4.3%.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.