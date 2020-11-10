Coronavirus: Ohio shatters daily case, hospitalization records

Gov. Mike DeWine will address Ohioans Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. regarding the state’s “critical stage” in the pandemic and how it will impact Ohio moving forward.

Leaders and officials from hospitals across the state shared updates from their regions Monday as cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in Ohio.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, incoming Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer, said the state is seeing an “unprecedented” surge in hospitalizations.

“If we don’t control the spread, we won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care,” he said. “This kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends don’t change.”

As of Tuesday, there are 2,747 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals with 656 in the ICU and 327 on ventilators. In southwest Ohio, there are 738 coronavirus patients in hospitals, up from 671 reported on Monday.

COVID-19 patients account for 10.73% of the region’s hospital beds, with 25.56%, or 1,758 beds, still available. Non-coronavirus patients account for 63.71% or 4,381 of southwest Ohio’s hospital beds.