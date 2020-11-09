Coronavirus: DeWine, Ohio Hospital Association to give update on pandemic

Leaders from the Ohio Hospital Association will join Gov. Mike DeWine today to discuss how recent coronavirus cases are impacting hospitals across the state.
They share updates during a press conference at 2 p.m.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, who DeWine announced as the Ohio Department of Health’s new chief medical director, will attend along with officials from the Cleveland Clinic, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, UC Health and Mercy Health.
Last week, Ohio broke its record for daily cases multiple times, setting its most recent record with more than 5,500 cases on Saturday. The state reported more than 4,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time on Nov. 3 and hasn’t dropped below the 4,000 mark since.
Since Monday, Nov. 2, there have been more than 30,000 cases reported in Ohio.
We will update this article throughout the press conference.