Coronavirus: Over 16K in Montgomery County get help with utility bills

“DP&L cares about its customers and understands the impact that the pandemic has had. Especially with people working from home and with their school aged children taking classes from home, electricity is very critical,” said Mary Ann Kabel, DP&L’s communications director..

The utilities program with DP&L and Vectren launched Oct. 21 and ended Nov. 13. It was the last program in the county’s effort to distribute $92.8 million in federal CARES Act funds it was allocated in May.

“Working directly with these companies, we were able to accomplish this in less than a month, which shows how much we can all accomplish by working together,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.

The county has now distributed or encumbered all the relief funding. Programs that received funding included those for rent and mortgage assistance, nonprofit agencies, educational organizations, farmers, small businesses and healthcare and daycare providers.

Vectren and DP&L county collaborated to complete the utilities program, said Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice.

“Our staff in the Office of CARES Act, our IT department, and the billing and IT departments of Vectren and DP&L worked quickly, because we all knew that there is a huge need in the county,” she said.