Coronavirus: Help proposed for farmers, health and child care providers

Three new grant programs to distribute some of the more than $92 million in Montgomery County CARES Act funding are up for approval Tuesday by county commissioners.
The proposed programs include one to assist health care providers, another for child cares and preschools, and a third for farmers and other agricultural businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the draft resolutions.
The county’s Office of CARES Act is working on eligibility requirements and start dates for the new programs but interested residents and organizations can sign up to receive alerts when details become available at www.mcohiocares.org, according to the county.
The county has already rolled out several programs, including one that aids small businesses. Others focus on renters and homeowners behind on making housing and utility payments, as well as for educational institutions and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic.
Commissioners have twice relaxed the eligibility requirements for small businesses to apply for grants of $10,000. Small businesses with up to 50 employees and annual receipts up to $5 million may now apply and are no longer disqualified if they previously received Paycheck Protection Program assistance.
Montgomery County received an initial allotment of $92.77 million in funds, which could reach more than $200 million.
Grants of up to $10,000 to support housing payments are available to eligible residents who experienced a loss of income after March 1, 2020, due to the pandemic. The loss of income could have been caused by a layoff, reduced work hours, furlough or reduction in pay, according to the county.
Additionally, commissioners have also approved a program for eligible nonprofits to receive grants up to $100,000 and another to offer grants up to $1 million to qualifying educational institutions.
Applications for the small business, housing, education and nonprofits programs are also available at www.mcohiocares.org.