Coronavirus: Help proposed for farmers, health and child care providers

Montgomery County received an initial allotment of $92.77 million in funds, which could reach more than $200 million.

Grants of up to $10,000 to support housing payments are available to eligible residents who experienced a loss of income after March 1, 2020, due to the pandemic. The loss of income could have been caused by a layoff, reduced work hours, furlough or reduction in pay, according to the county.

Additionally, commissioners have also approved a program for eligible nonprofits to receive grants up to $100,000 and another to offer grants up to $1 million to qualifying educational institutions.

Applications for the small business, housing, education and nonprofits programs are also available at www.mcohiocares.org.