Coronavirus: Programs totaling $20M will aid area schools, nonprofits

Grants of up to $3 million will be offered to eligible public and private school districts, charter schools and preschools from a $10 million pool set aside from $92.77 million in CARES Act funding the county received from the U.S. Treasury. Another $10 million will fund grants of up to $100,000 to aid county non-profit organizations.

Educational institutions may spend the funds on mortgage or rent, utilities, costs related to nutritional programs, personal protective equipment and technology, according to the program outline.