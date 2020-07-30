Coronavirus: Programs totaling $20M will aid area schools, nonprofits

Montgomery County commissioners will announce this morning two new relief programs totaling $20 million to assist schools and nonprofits impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Grants of up to $3 million will be offered to eligible public and private school districts, charter schools and preschools from a $10 million pool set aside from $92.77 million in CARES Act funding the county received from the U.S. Treasury. Another $10 million will fund grants of up to $100,000 to aid county non-profit organizations.
Educational institutions may spend the funds on mortgage or rent, utilities, costs related to nutritional programs, personal protective equipment and technology, according to the program outline.
Nonprofits may use the funds for expenses to provide services to individuals affected by the pandemic. Expenses allowed with these grants include mortgage or rent, utilities and costs related to food insecurities, public health, personal protective equipment, technology and other services.
Both grants can be used to cover expenses incurred or anticipated between March 1 and Dec. 31. They will be available until Nov. 30 or until funding is depleted.
The county has already put in place programs to assist small business and to help households and individuals with mortgage, rent and utilities payments. More details about the education and nonprofit grants are below. Information about all the grants and applications can be found at www.mcohiocares.org.
Education Program grants
Eligibility requirements include:
- Must be licensed by the Ohio Department of Education
- Must serve/benefit students living in Montgomery County
- Must be physically located in Montgomery County
Institutions must provide the following documents:
- A copy of the school charter
- Most recent audit report
- 2018 tax form 990, return of organization exempt from tax (if applicable)
- List of current board members
- Form W-3 transmittal of wage and tax statements (if applicable)
- Form 1096 annual summary and transmittal of U.S. information returns (if applicable)
- Proof of actual operating expenditures from January through June 2020
- Projected budget expenditures for operations from June 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020
Nonprofit Program grants
Nonprofits organized under sections 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code can apply. Organizations under those sections that have served individuals affected by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Proposed program services will benefit individuals living in Montgomery County
- Organization must be physically located in Montgomery County
- Organization must be able to provide financial records to support the grant request and program validation
- Must be able to reconcile, monitor, and report the use of federal funds
- Must be able to track and report the number of clients served and provide demographic information
Organizations must provide the following documents:
- Copy of current Ohio Secretary of State certificate of good standing
- 2018 tax form 990 return of organization exempt from income tax
- List of current board members
- Form W-3 transmittal of wage and tax statements (if applicable)
- Form 1096 annual summary and transmittal of U.S. information returns (if applicable)
- Proof of actual operating expenditures from January through March 2020
- Projected budget expenditures for operations from June 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020