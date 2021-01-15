Coronavirus: Registration for Montgomery County vaccine clinic fills up

A coronavirus vaccine clinic hosted by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is now full after registration opened Friday morning.
The clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E Fifth St.
Registration opened online and by calling 937-225-6217 at 8:30 a.m. Around 10:45 a.m. the clinic was full. Only 600 spots available due to limited vaccine supplies.
Parking will be available at the Dayton Transpiration Center.
Patients are required to show proof of age. They can be accompanied by someone younger than 80, but vaccinations will only be available to those eligible and who registered.
We are now registering people age 80 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Dayton Convention Center on Wednesday, January 20. Please visit https://t.co/ICNVeJcOXv or call (937) 225-6217 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to register.— Public Health — DMC (@PublicHealthDMC) January 15, 2021
Participants will be seated and socially distanced during the vaccination and recovery process.
Public Health does not have any other future clinics scheduled at this time.
For updates on vaccinations and clinics, visit www.phdmc.org or call the COVID-19 Public Health Hotline at 937-225-6217.