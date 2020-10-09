Coronavirus: Springfield long-term care facility reports nearly 50 active resident cases

Other facilities reporting outbreaks include Vancrest at New Carlisle (20 current resident, eight current staff, 29 total cumulative cases) and Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (six current resident cases, three current staff cases, 67 total cumulative cases).

Last week, Northwood reported 25 active resident cases, two active staff cases and a total of eight confirmed and one probable death, Vancrest reported 13 active resident cases and five active staff cases and Forest Glen had 34 active resident cases, five active staff and one death, according to CCCHD data.

The Springfield News-Sun has requested updated long-term care facility deaths from the Clark County Combined Health District and is awaiting the results.

Clark County had 2,048 cases, 52 deaths and four probable deaths of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio reported 164,262 total cases and 4,983 total deaths of the coronavirus on Thursday, according to ODH. Between Wednesday and Thursday, the state reported 1,539 new cases and 13 new deaths both of which are above the 21-day average of 1,057 and 20.