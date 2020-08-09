Coronavirus outbreak: Staff, residents test positive at Springfield nursing home

“We follow guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health to minimize exposure to other residents and associates,” Bently said.

Questions about a potential coronavirus outbreak at Oakwood Village began to swirl on Sunday after a photo of an email from ODH was posted to social media.

In the photo of the email, the ODH stated they had received an “urgent request for RNs and LPNs to support COVID-19 response at Oakwood Village Senior Living in Springfield.”

“Staff are needed as soon as soon possible for both shifts (7 a.m. - 7 p.m., 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.) for an indefinite period of time,” the email said.

Bently neither confirmed nor denied the email.

“To ensure we have the required staff on hand to care for residents, ODH is helping us source for open positions. To protect resident privacy, we do not release further information beyond the information we provide to the state and other regulatory agencies.”