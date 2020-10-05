Coronavirus update: More than a third of Miami dorms at most serious level

Of the 1,614, the “estimated cumulative recovered” has been 1,359 students.

There have been no reports to date of a Miami student being hospitalized for the coronavirus.

There are just more than half of the usual 8,000 students now living in residence halls on Miami’s main Oxford campus, school officials have reported.

Thousands of the students at the Oxford campus – and at the regional schools in Hamilton and Middletown – are learning via a combination of remote virtual classes and in-person classes as a preventative measure by the school to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

“As we have continued our aggressive Covid-19 testing program, we have begun to see a rise in infections in our residence halls,” said Carole Johnson, spokeswoman for Miami University.

“It is important to us to be as transparent as possible with our students so they can take appropriate action to mitigate their risk of contracting Covid-19,” said Johnson.

“This color-coded system is intended to help residential students and those visiting them to take extra precautions to reduce their risk of infection so we can remain together for the entirety of the fall semester.”

According to the Level 3 “at least one floor with three or more positive tests in the last seven days.”

And “Level 2 At least one floor with one to two positive tests in the last seven days,” while a Level 1 designation is “zero positive tests in the last seven days.”

Three of Miami’s 35 residence halls – Collins, MacCracken and Tappan – are now listed in Level 3, according to the school’s rating system.

