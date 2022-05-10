COVID-19 in Butler County ‘now in substantial transmission’, health commissioner says

Hospitalizations rose significantly for the first time in the past two months, according to the Butler County General Health District. However, hospitalizations are still relatively low compared to the last 12 months.

“This is the trend that we will be most interested in watching,” Balster said.

The impact of this is primarily related to healthcare facilities.

“Healthcare facilities are expected to follow transmission levels for their guidance,” Balster said. “Chief amongst them is the guidance that healthcare facilities resume their pandemic masking policy.”

Another key indicator Balster said will have more weight than case transmission for the burden of the disease in our community will be deaths.

“Through the pandemic, we could see a delayed but pretty predictable relationship between hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. “The widespread availability of therapeutic options, vaccines, and individuals susceptible to death from COVID-19 left may see the ratio of deaths to hospitalizations go down in the same way that the ratio of hospitalizations to cases went down.”