Crash damages, forces closure of state Route 123 in Turtlecreek Twp.

58 minutes ago

State Route 123 in Turtlecreek Twp. will be closed indefinitely following a Thursday night crash involving a commercial vehicle.

The crash that happened just after 10 p.m. on state Route 123 between Cedar Trace Drive and Subbs Mills Road caused significant property damage to state Route 123 and surrounding area, forcing the road to close for an unknown time for extensive repairs and cleanup, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash did not involve any injuries, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

