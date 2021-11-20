Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under investigation

A two-vehicle crash closed three lanes of I-75 on Friday night causing lengthy delays and sending two people to a Middletown hospital.
The accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on northbound I-75 just north of Middletown, according to the State Highway Patrol. At least one of the vehicles flipped. Three lanes of the interstate were closed for one hour, the patrol said.
Two people were transported to Atrium Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
